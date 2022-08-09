There's Growing Hope Of 2-For-2 Brittney Griner Swap

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner has been rumored for weeks. On Tuesday, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson provided an update on this matter.

Richardson is hopeful about a two-for-two prisoner swap that would result in the release of Griner. It would also result in former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan coming home.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Richardson said, "it's proportional - two for two."

Richardson didn't discuss the current status of the United States' negotiations with Russia. He also declined to explain his role in these talks.

However, Richardson said he feels "relatively positive" about a prisoner swap involving Griner for multiple reasons.

For starters, Griner's criminal case is over. She was sentenced to nine years in prison because of drug chargers.

Another reason Richardson is confident a prisoner swap will get done is because the United States and Russia have shown a willingness to negotiate.

Griner has been in Russia since a drug-related incident at a Moscow airport in February.

At this time, there is no timetable for Griner's potential return to the United States.