There's Growing Pressure On Adidas Over Kanye West Situation

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Kanye West, who now prefers to go by the name "Ye," has made a number of extremely controversial and anti-Semitic statements that have gotten him into hot water with many of his biggest sponsors and supporters. But the retailer of arguably his biggest product, his Yeezy sneaker brand, has stood firm so far.

There have been increasing calls for the sportswear company Adidas to drop Ye and his Yeezy line of shoes. Those calls have come from activists to corporate CEOs across the country.

But the pressure on Adidas isn't only on social media. Persistent calls for boycotts of Adidas may be putting pressure on their stockholders too.

Over the past five days, Adidas' stock has lost nearly 14-percent of its value. Granted, there may not be a correlation as Adidas' stock has dropped a whopping 65-percent since the start of 2022. But some investors might disagree.

As many have pointed out, Adidas' silence is deafening and their refusal to drop Ye could have wide-ranging consequences.

Then again, it's also possible that it could have the opposite effect. Lest we forget, calls to boycott Nike in the mid-2010s amid their support of Colin Kaepernick didn't exactly tank the company. Nike actually saw its stock reach an all-time high soon after.

Maybe Adidas' patience will pay off for them in the end - literally and figuratively.