There’s Growing Speculation Tom Brady Could Buy Stake In NFL Franchise

As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team. https://t.co/ffWddkPfdW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 28, 2022

Tom Brady has been connected to the Miami Dolphins for some time now. Pro Football Talk also reported on Monday that the Dolphins were trying to find a way to bring both Sean Payton and Brady to Miami ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback. The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically,” Florio wrote, via Pro Football Talk.