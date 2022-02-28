There’s Growing Speculation Tom Brady Could Buy Stake In NFL Franchise

Tom Brady owned the Miami Dolphins during his playing career. Now retired, it’s only fitting he’s now interested about purchasing a minority interest in the team.
Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, anonymous sources within the Dolphins’ organization have confirmed there have been discussions about Brady becoming a part-owner of the organization.
“As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team,” Florio tweeted.
As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team. https://t.co/ffWddkPfdW
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 28, 2022
Tom Brady has been connected to the Miami Dolphins for some time now. Pro Football Talk also reported on Monday that the Dolphins were trying to find a way to bring both Sean Payton and Brady to Miami ahead of the 2021-22 season.
“Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback. The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically,” Florio wrote, via Pro Football Talk.