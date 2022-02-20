The Spun

There’s Growing Tom Brady, Ownership Speculation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night at the New England Patriots for the first time.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Is seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady going to stay retired?

The legendary NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the game earlier this month. However, not everyone believes that the 44-year-old quarterback will stay retired.

Brady, who spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots, will probably stay retired. Although, it’s possible that Brady stays close to the game in other ways.

There’s actually some growing speculation that Brady could be part of an NFL ownership group.

If the Miami Dolphins owner is forced to sell, Brady could be part of the group that purchases the South Florida franchise.

Brady doesn’t have enough money to buy an NFL franchise outright – yet, anyway – but he could be part of a larger group that goes in on a franchise together.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are building a home in the Miami, Florida area.

So, it could make sense for Brady to build a connection with the Miami Dolphins.

