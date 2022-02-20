Is seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady going to stay retired?

The legendary NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the game earlier this month. However, not everyone believes that the 44-year-old quarterback will stay retired.

Brady, who spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots, will probably stay retired. Although, it’s possible that Brady stays close to the game in other ways.

There’s actually some growing speculation that Brady could be part of an NFL ownership group.

If the Miami Dolphins owner is forced to sell, Brady could be part of the group that purchases the South Florida franchise.

If Stephen Ross decides to sell, Bruce Beal would most likely become the next majority owner of the Dolphins (and Tom Brady could end up buying a piece of the team). https://t.co/rGDJSOsSqo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2022

Brady doesn’t have enough money to buy an NFL franchise outright – yet, anyway – but he could be part of a larger group that goes in on a franchise together.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are building a home in the Miami, Florida area.

Tom Brady back in the AFC East… as a minority owner? There are rumblings about Brady purchasing a stake in the Dolphins if owner Stephen Ross is forced to sell the team 🤔 @NissanUSA https://t.co/AcceUGx9Yc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 17, 2022

So, it could make sense for Brady to build a connection with the Miami Dolphins.