New York City is set to lift some major COVID-19 restrictions next month, which should be good news for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

However, Irving might not be able to play due to a private sector mandate.

“New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams. But: I’m told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator,” Shams Charania reported.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, has been unable to play home games in Brooklyn this season. Meanwhile, visiting players who are unvaccinated have been able to play in the same arena.

The New York City press secretary confirmed the news.

However, Irving is ultimately expected to be eligible to play.

“Here’s interpretation on NYC Mayor’s announcement: Kyrie Irving remains restricted from playing under NYC mandate for large employers, but March 7 loosening of Key2NYC mandate is another step in what’s expected to be an inevitability Irving will be cleared to play this season,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Irving and the Nets are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, having just traded James Harden for Ben Simmons.

However, Brooklyn needs Irving back on a full-time basis.