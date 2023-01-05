There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup.

The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.

The first season of Thursday Night Football presented by Amazon Prime came to a close with last week's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

While there's no Thursday night game, the NFL will have two games played on Saturday this weekend: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday will also feature a full slate of consequential Week 18 matchups before the NFL postseason gets underway.