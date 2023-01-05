There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup.
The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
The first season of Thursday Night Football presented by Amazon Prime came to a close with last week's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
While there's no Thursday night game, the NFL will have two games played on Saturday this weekend: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sunday will also feature a full slate of consequential Week 18 matchups before the NFL postseason gets underway.