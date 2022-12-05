There's 'No Update' In The Antonio Brown Criminal Case

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Last week Antonio Brown was reportedly trying to avoid being served an arrest warrant by barricading himself in his home to keep police away. There's now an update in the case - sort of.

A spokesperson for the Tampa police told Fox 13 on Monday there is "no update" regarding the efforts to issue the arrest warrant for Brown. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor, but the police have no new information at this time.

"There are no updates at this time," the spokesperson said, via ProFootballTalk. "As soon as something new is available for release, we will put it out via press release."

It's not clear whether the police are currently staking out Brown's residence in hopes of arresting him if and when he does leave. Meanwhile, Brown has continued posting on social media like nothing has happened.

Antonio Brown is currently facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Reports indicate that the police have made multiple attempts to bring him into custody but are reluctant to enter his house out of concerns for officer safety.

With an outstanding warrant for his arrest it's going to be hard for Brown to go just about anywhere unless someone wants to risk criminal charges of their own.

Brown has enough money that he can conceivably avoid leaving his home indefinitely. But that doesn't seem like something Brown would want to do.

How will this be resolved?