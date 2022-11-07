There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw.

Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.

Stroud has 4/5 odds to win the award, followed by Hooker at 5/2 odds, and then Michigan running Blake Corum at 7/1 odds. Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye round out the list.

Stroud will try and secure the award throughout the next few weeks as Ohio State is squarely in the mix to make the College Football Playoff.

His biggest test will be against Michigan on Nov. 26 as both teams have been on a collision course to play each other since the start of the season.

If he can outclass OSU's biggest rival and send the program to the Big Ten title game and the CFP, it would be hard to not give him the Heisman.