There’s Now Just 1 NFL Team Without A Head Coach

With the Texans hiring of Lovie Smith, only one NFL team remains without a head coach; the New Orleans Saints.

Per Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, “Eight of nine NFL head coaching jobs have been filled, leaving only the Saints. Good chance Bucs and Bruce Arians can get though another off-season without losing top assistants Byron Leftwich or Todd Bowles.”

Eight of nine NFL head coaching jobs have been filled, leaving only the Saints. Good chance Bucs and Bruce Arians can get though another off-season without losing top assistants Byron Leftwich or Todd Bowles. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 7, 2022

It only makes sense that the Saints are the last team remaining this hiring cycle. Sean Payton stepped down last month after 16 years in New Orleans.

By most accounts, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen appears to be the frontrunner. But former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is said to still be under consideration. Even with Flores’ class action lawsuit against the NFL and some of its teams.

Only the Saints remain with a head coach opening as Brian Flores still has not been hired. Another minority hire, though, in the aftermath of Flores’ lawsuit. https://t.co/o8gAWx0PPD — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 7, 2022

Flores did some really good things as Miami’s coach, but the familiarity with Dennis Allen, as well as his relationship with the players in the building, could be the separator.

It’s not clear when exactly the Saints will make a decision. But, the team is said to be looking for a coach that can have another long tenure just as Payton did.