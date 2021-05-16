There’s Reportedly 1 ‘Dark Horse’ Team For Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is starting to heat up.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, announced earlier this month that he will be taking some notable visits this summer.

The Louisiana product has five college visits lined up for the summer, though he remains interested in several schools. Manning’s father, Cooper Manning, confirmed that he will be visiting Clemson, SMU, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Cooper Manning wants to make sure that his son’s visits don’t take up too much of his summer.

“You still want to workout with your teammates and not be gone every day, you want to have some semblance of normalcy,” Cooper Manning told 247Sports. “Arch has been talking to Stanford, he’s especially interested in doing a Stanford, USC swing and also a Notre Dame, Ohio State swing. It might be hard to get it all done in June but he’s been enjoying talking to those guys as well.”

Cooper Manning added that there could be other visits, as well.

“On the heels of that I think there will be a time he wants to see Virginia (where his older sister will attend school) and North Carolina too. He’s been to LSU and he’s been to Ole Miss. We’ll figure out, hopefully whether it be in July, go see some schools, maybe it’s in the dead period but at least you can go see some things out there. Then August boom you’re in summer practice and it gets harder. He’s been enjoying getting to know these schools from other parts of the country. You kind of knock out what’s close to you and he’s enjoyed having conversations with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and USC. They just kind of came on the scene in the last month or so, the last few months.”

According to one ESPN expert, there is a “sleeper” school in contention for Arch Manning’s recruitment: the Ole Miss Rebels.

“From a recruiting standpoint, schools mentioned most early on are Alabama, Texas and Georgia, with the sleeper being Ole Miss,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote of Manning.

Arch Manning and 10 other college football recruits in the Class of 2023 you need to know https://t.co/Sa4NlySISK — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 11, 2021

Arch Manning still has two more years of high school football, though it’s common for players to announce commitments during their junior years.

You can bet on Arch Manning’s decision being one of the most-highly anticipated commitments in college football recruiting history.