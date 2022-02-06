There’s Reportedly 1 Favorite Emerging For Saints Job

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly leaning towards keeping it in-house when it comes to filling the team’s head coach opening.

While Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy may be interviewing for the position, Saints DC Dennis Allen appears to be the favorite. Allen was Sean Payton’s righthand man since taking over New Orleans defensive coordinator tag in 2016. And he seems to be who the players are in favor of.

As the Saints prepare for their sixth & final head coaching interview with Eric Bieniemy this weekend, I still believe Dennis Allen is the frontrunner for the job. But I’ve heard a lot of good things about Aaron Glenn’s interview and candidacy. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 5, 2022

When asked his thoughts on what makes Allen such a strong candidate, Saints GM Mickey Loomis had this to say down in Mobile, Alabama:

“First of all he’s a great coach,” Loomis explained. “He’s been a part of our building for a long time. He’s been a part of the culture and the success we’ve had over the years and has the experience as a head coach as well.”

Dennis Allen is (+150) to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints 💸 pic.twitter.com/ltvuDIUzc5 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 5, 2022

“Our head coach is the face of the franchise – the direction we’re going to be headed,” Loomis continued. “I think we’re a desirable place, and I think we’re desirable for a lot of reasons. I’d like it to be someone who coaches here for 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one.”

Allen stood in for Payton back in December and put on a defensive clinic against the Bucs. Shutting out TB12 and co. 9-0. The Saints DC was already in-line for head-coaching interviews this offseason, but it looks like he may not have to go anywhere.