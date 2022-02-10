There’s Reportedly 1 Favorite To Sign Goran Dragic

Ahead of this afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors reportedly traded Goran Dragic to San Antonio in exchange for veteran power forward Thaddeus Young. But, according to some follow-up reports, the veteran guard isn’t expected to suit up for the Spurs organization.

Upon the completion of an expected buyout between Dragic and the Spurs, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The Dallas Mavericks are set to emerge as the favorites to claim the one-time All Star, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

After playing in just five games for the Raptors this season, Dragic stepped away from the team indefinitely to tend to a “personal matter.” Through his limited time on the court with Toronto, the 25-year-old veteran struggled — logging just 8.0 points per game on 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

Dragic arrived in Toronto as part of last year’s Kyle Lowry deal. Before that, he spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Miami Heat.

His current contract is set to see him earn $19.4 million in 2021-22.