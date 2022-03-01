There’s Reportedly 1 Frontrunner For 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft could soon be coming to the Motor City.

Speaking to Green Bay’s NBC 26, Packers president Mark Murphy revealed that Titletown is in the running to host the 2024 NFL Draft. Along with Detroit and Washington. Now according to FOX 2 in Michigan, Detroit has pole position when it comes landing one of the NFL’s biggest events.

Per Ryan Ermanni, “The city of Detroit is not only a finalist for the 2024 NFL Draft but hearing it is a clear front-runner to host in ‘24.” Adding, “Announcement should come by the end of the month.”

The Lions and the city of Detroit have reportedly been pursuing the opportunity to host the draft for years now; and 2024 could be their time to shine.

For the longest, the NFL’s draft was anchored in New York. And in modern history, at Radio City Music Hall. However, starting in 2015, the league finally began taking the draft on tour; beginning in Chicago, with the latest occurring in Cleveland.

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas. With the event calling Kansas City home in 2023.

The next round of draft sites is expected to be revealed at the NFL’s league meetings towards the end of March. We’ll see if one of football’s oldest franchises finally gets its wish.