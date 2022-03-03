There’s Reportedly A Leading Contender To Replace Troy Aikman

FOX has a big hole to fill in its No. 1 NFL booth for the 2022 season.

Longtime NFL analyst Troy Aikman is officially leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. The former Dallas Cowboys star will be joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

While it’s possible that Joe Buck will be leaving, too, FOX will surely attempt to hold onto its No. 1 play-by-play man. But the network is clearly in need of a new No. 1 analyst.

That analyst could be someone like former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, though a former NFL tight end is reportedly the leading candidate.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch is hearing that Greg Olsen, who worked for FOX last season, is the top contender.

“Speaking of Olsen: I’d consider him the leading contender to be Fox’s No. 1 NFL analyst when the season begins next September, but Fox Sports executives are going to continue to look around for a potential No. 1 analyst. As one well-connected Fox Sports staffer told me this week, top management looked at their NFL analyst roster last year as Aikman and Olsen in the top tier, and then others in tiers below. But that’s not a guarantee Olsen gets moved up,” he reports.

Is Greg Olsen going to be Troy Aikman's replacement at Fox?https://t.co/HfsHsLOjdr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2022

Olsen, the former NFL tight end, has received very good reviews early in his broadcasting career.

But is he a big enough name to replace Aikman in the No. 1 booth?

We’ll find out.