There's Reportedly An 'Expectation' For Kyrie Irving's Next Move
Kyrie Irving's days in Brooklyn may be numbered.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving is expected to proceed with finding a new home for next season and beyond.
"Sources tell me that Kevin Durant is seriously mulling his future options with the Nets...There's an expectation that Kyrie Irving will now proceed shortly into finding a new home," Charania said.
Irving has until next Wednesday (Jun. 29) to decide if he wants to opt into the final year of his contract. He signed a max four-year contract back in 2019 with the Nets, which included an opt-out for this offseason.
If Irving doesn't opt in, he'll be losing out on $36.9 million.
This move could also pave the way for Kevin Durant to leave the Nets. He signed with them right when Irving agreed to his deal and were seen as a package deal.
This is shaping up to be a wild offseason across the NBA.