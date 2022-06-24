There's Reportedly An 'Expectation' For Kyrie Irving's Next Move

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's days in Brooklyn may be numbered.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving is expected to proceed with finding a new home for next season and beyond.

"Sources tell me that Kevin Durant is seriously mulling his future options with the Nets...There's an expectation that Kyrie Irving will now proceed shortly into finding a new home," Charania said.

Irving has until next Wednesday (Jun. 29) to decide if he wants to opt into the final year of his contract. He signed a max four-year contract back in 2019 with the Nets, which included an opt-out for this offseason.

If Irving doesn't opt in, he'll be losing out on $36.9 million.

This move could also pave the way for Kevin Durant to leave the Nets. He signed with them right when Irving agreed to his deal and were seen as a package deal.

This is shaping up to be a wild offseason across the NBA.