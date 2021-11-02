There’s Reportedly ‘Frustration Mounting’ With Ben Simmons Situation

When Ben Simmons first informed the Sixers that he would be unable to rejoin the team due to mental health concerns, many people gave him the benefit of the doubt. But with some recent developments to the situation, some of the same frustrations from earlier this offseason are beginning to resurface.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, Simmons has refused all mental health help from the team.

The All-Star point guard has reportedly been working with mental health professionals through the NBA Players Association, but he’s not communicated his progress with the Philadelphia organization.

As a result of this lacking communication, “There is frustration mounting,” per Shelburne.

— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 2, 2021

Simmons has reportedly participated in some individual workouts with position coaches, but has not returned to any team activities.

Just before the Sixers’ season opener this year, Simmons was kicked out of practice for “conduct detrimental to the team.” As a result, he received a one-game suspension. Once he was eligible to return, the 25 year old came to the organization and informed his team that he wasn’t mentally prepared to play.

After a rough performance in last year’s postseason, Simmons requested a trade away from Philadelphia. And from the looks of things, he’s willing to hold out until that happens.

Without Simmons, the Sixers are off to a 5-2 start in the 2021-22 season.