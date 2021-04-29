There’s Reportedly No Truth To Patriots Draft Rumor

For the past week, the New England Patriots have been linked to one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. However, those reports may have been a smokescreen.

According to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, the Patriots may not love Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as much as people think.

During the latest episode of ‘The GM Shuffle with Michael Lombardi and Adnan Virk,’ Lombardi said the Patriots’ interest in Fields is being blown out of proportion.

“These things are out of control,” Lombardi said. “It’s one of the great, great smokescreens I’ve ever seen of all time. … There’s no fact to it.”

Lombardi on Justin Fields to #Patriots rumors: “These things are out of control. It’s one of the great, great smokescreens I’ve ever seen of all time. … There’s no fact to it.”https://t.co/aVWxo6nCGe — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 29, 2021

It’s unclear where Fields will land in this year’s draft. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are projected to be the first two picks, and the 49ers, who own the No. 3 pick, are reportedly torn between Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Fields finished his Ohio State career with 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While it would be fun to see Fields in New England, it’s possible the team goes in another direction. Maybe they’ll make a trade with San Francisco for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Regardless, all the rumors and smokescreens involving the Patriots will be put out tonight when the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

[The GM Shuffle with Michael Lombardi and Adnan Virk]