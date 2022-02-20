There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap.

According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick.

However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka refused to make the trade.

Klutch Sports, the agency run by LeBron’s close friend, Rich Paul, also represents Wall. The agency group is reportedly not happy.

“The tension reached its peak when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick for John Wall,” Bleacher Report reports.

Klutch Sports is "not happy" with Rob Pelinka, per B/R's @EricPincus The tension reached its peak when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick for John Wall More 👉 https://t.co/2WNjqtTyrs pic.twitter.com/cUlmDtG8wS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2022

It’s certainly fair for the Lakers to not want to include a future first round pick in a trade for Wall, who hasn’t played since last season.

However, the Russell Westbrook expiriment in Los Angeles has been pretty disastrous so far.

LeBron James has just one year remaining on his contract. Things could get interesting.