On Monday, MLB and the MLBPA continued negotiations to try and end the lockout. However, a serious threat from MLB owners could jeopardize not only the fast-approaching Opening Day, but some of the 2022 season.

League owners reiterated in their meeting with the MLBPA on Monday that they’re willing to cancel a month’s worth of games. As noted by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, it’s unclear the threat has any substance of if it’s just an attempt to gain the MLBPA’s attention.

“The rhetoric is ratcheting up. As @EvanDrellich said, MLB suggested in the first meeting with the MLBPA today that the league is willing to cancel a month’s worth of games. What that means, or whether it’s simply a threat, is unclear, but players have taken it as a clear threat,” Passan tweeted.

These threats probably won’t mean much to the players at this point. Opening Day is already on the verge of getting pushed back. The 2022 season is bound to be shortened as well.

“Players are used to their ‘threats’. Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport,” one fan said.