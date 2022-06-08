Things Got Heated Between JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick.

While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.

This one had to do with the standards Smith has set for the previous generation of the NBA.

"This nostalgic standard that you've set for players to the 80s and 90s, and then comparing us to it all the time like we are a substandard to that, it gets annoying," Redick said.

Earlier this week, Smith questioned Westbrook's decision to show up to the Lakers press conference introducing new head coach Darvin Ham.

That led to Redick and current New Orleans Pelicans star C.J. McCollum quickly rebutting Smith's comment about the Lakers star point guard.

It's clear Redick isn't afraid to call Stephen A. out.