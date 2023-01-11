Third NFL Team Has Requested To Interview Sean Payton

The Sean Payton sweepstakes are starting to heat up. Moments ago, Peter Schrager announced that a third team requested permission to speak with the former Saints head coach.

Schrager said the Texans have shown interest in Payton. They can't speak with the former Super Bowl champion until Jan. 17.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith shortly after their Week 18 win over the Colts.

Payton has already received interest from the Broncos and Cardinals over the past few days. It's possible that other teams reach out to the Saints in the near future.

During an appearance on FOX this past Sunday, Payton revealed what he's looking for in his next team.

"When we went to New Orleans, and I say we because there were a lot of people involved. The quarterback was unsettled at that time. So I think ownership and the functionality of the front office is most important," Payton said.

Any team that wants to acquire Payton this offseason would need to make a trade with the Saints.