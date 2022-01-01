This Alabama, National Title Stat Is Going Viral

Alabama’s dynastic reign over the college football world has been well-documented for more than a decade. But following the Crimson Tide’s Cotton Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve, an interesting stat has put that dominance into perspective.

The only team since 2008 to win a National Championship without beating Alabama at some point in the season was Florida State in 2013, as pointed out by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

The only team since 2008 to win a National Title without having to beat @AlabamaFTBL at some point was Florida State in 2013 — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2022

As a non-SEC championship winner, the Seminoles never came across Alabama in their undefeated 2013 season.

Since the conception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, Alabama has earned at least semifinal berth in all but one year. Earlier in that 2019 season, the national-champion LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in a regular-season matchup.

Since 2008, Nick Saban’s Alabama teams have claimed six national titles.

This incredible statistic will continue this season. With No. 1 Alabama facing off against No. 3 Georgia in the national title game, either the Crimson Tide will claim another championship or the Bulldogs will go through them to do so.

Earlier this year in the SEC Championship game, Alabama handed Georgia its first and only loss of the year.