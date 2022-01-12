This Fact About Former Bill Belichick Assistants Is Going Viral

It’s no secret that the Bill Belichick coaching tree hasn’t fared so well when assistants get their own head coaching gigs.

On Tuesday, former Patriots reporter Albert Breer shared a tweet indicative of that fact.

“There are no Bill Belichick assistants left as NFL head coaches,” the NFL insider noted.

There are no Bill Belichick assistants left as NFL head coaches. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

With Joe Judge’s firing from the Giants on Wednesday, no more Belichick disciples are active head coaches in the National Football League.

From early assistants like Al Groh, Nick Saban, Romeo Crennel and Eric Mangini, to more recent coaches such as Josh McDaniels, Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. None have been able to bring Belichick’s winning ways to their respective teams.

Arguably the only former assistant to find NFL success of his own is Brian Flores, who turned around the Miami Dolphins around and boxed with Belichick, winning four of their six meetings.

Brian Flores gets fired before Joe Judge. Someone explain it to me like I’m five. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 10, 2022

But, even Flores got axed in Miami after he and Dolphins ownership reportedly didn’t see eye-to-eye on the franchise’s quarterback situation. In all likelihood though, Flores will land back on his feet. The former Patriots defensive play-caller is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears.

That said, it doesn’t change the relatively dismal record of Belichick’s former confidants. In many cases, former members of Belichick’s staff have been accused of being inauthentic and trying to install the “Patriot Way” instead of creating their own team-building philosophy.

If there’s any silver lining to the Bill’s coaching tree, it’s Nick Saban. Since taking over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Saban’s firmly placed himself into the G.O.A.T. college football coach discussion.