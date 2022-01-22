This Jimmy Garoppolo Stat Is Going Viral Before Packers-49ers Game

Like almost any other NFL quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has his faults. But it’s also about time to start giving him the respect he deserves.

A Jimmy G stat is going viral today ahead of Saturday night’s Divisional Round between the 49ers and Packers at Lambeau Field.

The veteran quarterback is 13-5 when the San Francisco 49ers are underdogs. That’s the best record in NFL history. No, we’re not kidding. Best ever. Garoppolo also excels on the road where he’s 24-8 when starting under center for the 49ers.

Can Garoppolo produce another underdog miracle tonight against the Packers? The odds appear to be on his side.

The key for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers tonight will be jumping out to a lead early. The last thing they can afford to do is allow Aaron Rodgers to go up a score or two in the first quarter.

The 49ers are at their best when they take the early lead and then bludgeon you to death on the ground. But that’s not to suggest San Francisco isn’t capable of playing from behind.

Just two weeks ago, the 49ers rallied from a 17-0 deficit to come back and beat the Rams on the final week of the season and clinch a playoff berth in the process. Garoppolo’s late-game performance was critical in that NFC West battle.

The Packers had better not underestimate Jimmy G. He’s capable of more than you think.