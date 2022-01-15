Joe Burrow is doing Joe Burrow things in first NFL playoff game. A little over midway through the second, the Bengals quarterback laid in a nice ball to veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The throw certainly got the attention of views, as well as the Raiders defense.

Burrow is looking good in the first half. So far he’s completed 12-18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. One to the aforementioned Uzomah, and another (arguably better throw) fading out of bounds on a delivery to Tyler Boyd.

Cincinnati finds itself up 20-6 ahead of the halftime break thanks to some stingy defense and a smooth operating offense. Although the team did leave some points on the board by squandering some good field position and only getting three.

If Burrow and the Bengals can continue to apply pressure they could find themselves with their first playoff win since “Seinfeld” premiered.