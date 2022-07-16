LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Kyrie Irving #37 and Russell Westbrook #24 of the United States joke around during a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA insider L.J. Ellis says "multiple sources" believe Kyrie Irving will be sent to Los Angeles in a deal that would land Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in San Antonio.

Irving has been rumored as a possible trade target for the Lakers, who reportedly hope to reunite the All-Star guard with his former Cleveland teammate LeBron James.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Wish they hurry up and do something already," one fan wrote.

"I always expected san antonio to be that third team, they’re gonna buy him out," another added.

"Pop would have a heart attack with all them damn turnovers," another said.

While the Lakers would no doubt be happy with a Irving-for-Westbrook swap, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly don't want Westbrook on their roster. With that in mind, a third team is necessary in order to facilitate an Irving-to-LA move.

“The San Antonio Spurs are a team with a huge amount of cap space following their trade of Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks this offseason," Ellis continued. “How do the Spurs plan to use their cap space? The Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital. With All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping to facilitate the acquisition of one of those big names." “‘According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers.’" “In this scenario, the Lakers would still need to give draft capital in order to move off of Westbrook’s deal, but a third team like the Spurs entering the fray would help the issue of Brooklyn not wanting Westbrook on its roster.”

