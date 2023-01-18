Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.

Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw were listed as limited.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and corner Ambry Thomas did not participate in practice.

"DNP - QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) Limited - DE Samson Ebukam (ankle), Jauan Jennings (ankle), Javon Kinlaw (knee)," 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner said.

The 49ers got everything they could handle from the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of their Wild Card showdown. However, it was all San Francisco in the second half en route to a 41-23 win.

They'll get a tougher test in the Divisional Round from a Cowboys team that just dispatched Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.