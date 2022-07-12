Throwback: Heidi Klum's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

One of the most iconic models to ever grace the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is Heidi Klum.

She appeared on the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. While it's been nearly 25 years since then, Sports Illustrated gave a behind the scenes look at that shoot.

Check it out.

Klum opened up on what's changed in her diet and her workout routine from her early shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“My thirties is when I started to take care more of my body in terms of changing my eating habits, eating much healthier, leaner,” she says. “Obviously I still have burgers and fries and all of that stuff, but not as much as I did in my twenties. I mean that’s not true, I still love my fries, I just don’t have my fries… When I was in my twenties I did not think about any of this kind of stuff. None of it.”

All of Heidi Klum's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.