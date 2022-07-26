Throwback: Nina Agdal's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Injury

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Plenty of iconic models have graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, like Nina Agdal who debut in 2012.

Agdal went on to appear in six straight Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Her first-ever photoshoot was so successful that she earned Rookie of the Year honors.

With her wealth of experience for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team, there were a few unfortunate moments. In 2015, the star model passed out during the shoot, hit her head and went to the hospital.

Thankfully she was able to continue with the shoot after her short stay.

Check it out.

Here's more about Agdal, via Sports Illustrated:

Nina Agdal, who grew up playing basketball in her native Denmark, has appeared in six SI Swimsuit issues. She made her first appearance in 2012 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. In 2014, Nina appeared on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. She lives in New York City with her dog, Daisy.

You can view all of Agdal's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.