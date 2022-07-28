Throwback: Rose Bertram's Best Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 model Rose Bertram attends Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 event at Vandal on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

One thing missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Rose Bertram. She joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's shoot in 2015 as a rookie and made an iconic debut.

She came back again the next year for another shoot in 2016.

There were quite a few outtakes from the shoot, which Sports Illustrated put into a video.

Check it out.

Bertram went on to shoot for the magazine in 2017 as well.

