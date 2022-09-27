Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Philips Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick."

Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out of the Czech Republic back in 2020.

In 30 career games, the European combo guard has averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

In return, the Thunder receive veteran forward Moe Harkless who brings a rotational defensive presence to OKC after stints with Orlando, Portland, LA, New York, Miami and Sacramento.