Thursday Injury Update For Celtics Big Man Robert Williams

Taking down the Washington Wizards in their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game, the Boston Celtics are set to take on the No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

While the 118-100 win over the Wiz on Tuesday was a solid step towards postseason success, the game also saw a significant step back for the Celtics. Late in the third quarter, third-year big man Robert Williams left the game after re-aggravating a nagging left turf-toe injury on an awkward collision with his teammate Jayson Tatum.

Two days later, Boston began its preparation for Saturday’s Game 1 matchup with the Nets.

Williams was unable to participate today but will continue to operate on a day-to-day basis.

“Robert Williams did not practice,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after practice on Thursday, per NESN.com. “He’s still really sore. You know, he’ll continue to be day to day but I can’t imagine him practicing tomorrow based on how he was walking around today.”

Williams is currently in the midst of his best season with the Celtics, averaging a career-high 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. With a relatively thin center depth chart, the 6-foot-8 big man has started 13 games and averaged 18.9 minutes per game at the position this season.

With two days remaining until Game 1, Williams still has a chance to recover and return by Saturday.

The Celtics will be without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown after he suffered a torn wrist ligament earlier this month.