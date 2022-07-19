Ticket Prices For Bucs vs. Seahawks In Germany Are Wild

For the first time in history, an NFL game will be played in Germany during the 2022 season.

In Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will face off against each other at Allianz Arena in Munich — a venue which can house 75,000 fans.

This international contest is being held in an effort to expand the NFL's reach around the globe. Unfortunately, the game isn't very financially accessible.

Due to high demand, the resale price for these tickets are going for up to $33,760.

Tickets originally went for sale on Monday with the top range under $200, per ProFootballTalk. The tickets quickly sold out and are now being peddled on resale sites for exponentially more.

The least expensive ticket for the game is currently listed at $575 on StubHub (before fees).

The NFL will also hold three games in London and one in Mexico City this coming season.