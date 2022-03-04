The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Are Soaring: Fans React

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacting to play during a Duke game.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils instructs his team against the North Dakota State Bison in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Seats for UNC-Duke rivalry games are always a scorching hot ticket, but this year’s contest has an added draw.

With longtime Blue Devils leader Mike Krzyzewski set to retire at the end of this season, this will be his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Ticket prices for Saturday night’s game are through the roof. According to TickPick marketplace, the average ticket for Coach K’s final regular-season game is $6,051.

The average ticket price for last month’s Super Bowl was $5,997.

Fans from around the college basketball world took to Twitter to react to these ridiculous prices.

“This is absolutely insane,” one wrote.

“Which game would you rather go to? SB or Coach K final home game vs. UNC,” another asked.

“These folks are making money tonight!!!” another said.

This will be the second matchup between Duke and North Carolina this season. In their first meeting, the Blue Devils blew out the Tar Heels with a wire-to-wire 20-point victory.

Tomorrow night’s game will tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.