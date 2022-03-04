Seats for UNC-Duke rivalry games are always a scorching hot ticket, but this year’s contest has an added draw.

With longtime Blue Devils leader Mike Krzyzewski set to retire at the end of this season, this will be his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Ticket prices for Saturday night’s game are through the roof. According to TickPick marketplace, the average ticket for Coach K’s final regular-season game is $6,051.

The average ticket price for last month’s Super Bowl was $5,997.

Current average sold ticket price for Coach K’s final regular season game at Duke on @tickpick: $6,051. Average sold ticket price for Super Bowl LVI on @tickpick last month: $5,997. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 4, 2022

Fans from around the college basketball world took to Twitter to react to these ridiculous prices.

“This is absolutely insane,” one wrote.

“Which game would you rather go to? SB or Coach K final home game vs. UNC,” another asked.

“These folks are making money tonight!!!” another said.

the ticket prices for Coach K’s final game in Cameron Indoor are absolutely bonkers! For that price they better throw in a DEGREE from Duke!! 😳🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5izXO0qWbP — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) March 2, 2022

This will be the second matchup between Duke and North Carolina this season. In their first meeting, the Blue Devils blew out the Tar Heels with a wire-to-wire 20-point victory.

Tomorrow night’s game will tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.