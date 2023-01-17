Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep.

The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest fanbases in the NFL. Dallas fans are notorious for popping up all over the country, so it's no surprise that they'll be out in full force at San Francisco's Levi Stadium.

The 49ers are currently listed as a 4-point favorite over the visiting Cowboys. The No. 2 seed San Francisco squad is looking to continue what they hope to be a deep postseason run with seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm — and the Cowboys are looking to spoil those goals.

This highly-anticipated contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.