Ticket Prices For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Are Crazy High

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Chris Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the football against safety Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (back) and cornerback Eli Apple #13 (front) during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After what was a very fun 2021 college football season, the schedule makers decided to start this one off with a banger: Notre Dame vs. "The" Ohio State at The Horseshoe.

The game will be broadcast in primetime on ABC, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on-hand in Columbus for the pregame festivities.

To no one's surprise, ticket prices are sky-high for Marcus Freeman's head coaching debut. With the lowest-priced seats running fans at least $285.

And that's for the nosebleeds.

Those looking to get in with decent-to-great seats will pay out anywhere from $345 to almost $9,000.

On SeatGeek, front row tickets near the 50-yard line are going for $8,767. Midfield club seats run about $7,500 on StubHub. And perhaps the best "deal" can be found on Ticketmaster for $5,299.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish in Week 1.