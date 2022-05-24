Ticket Prices For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Are Crazy High
After what was a very fun 2021 college football season, the schedule makers decided to start this one off with a banger: Notre Dame vs. "The" Ohio State at The Horseshoe.
The game will be broadcast in primetime on ABC, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on-hand in Columbus for the pregame festivities.
To no one's surprise, ticket prices are sky-high for Marcus Freeman's head coaching debut. With the lowest-priced seats running fans at least $285.
And that's for the nosebleeds.
Those looking to get in with decent-to-great seats will pay out anywhere from $345 to almost $9,000.
On SeatGeek, front row tickets near the 50-yard line are going for $8,767. Midfield club seats run about $7,500 on StubHub. And perhaps the best "deal" can be found on Ticketmaster for $5,299.
Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish in Week 1.