Tiger, Charlie Woods Finished Their First Round At PNC Championship - Here's Their Score

Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As expected, Tiger and Charlie Woods are putting on a show at the PNC Championship this weekend.

The iconic father-son duo shot an opening round 59 for a first-round score of 13-under.

Tiger and Charlie are just two back of the leaders heading into Sunday.

"Opening round 59 Team Woods is within 2 of the lead heading into Sunday @PNCChampionship," the PGA Tour announced.

Both Tiger and Charlie are battling injuries during this tournament, so it's pretty remarkable they're only two off the leaders through day one.

It's clear Tiger has still got it.

"Tiger said he was really disappointed to have to WD from the Hero with plantar fasciitis because he’d been playing so well at home. Shot multiple rounds of 63, 64. We’re now seeing that type of game. His golf game is there. It just is. Now, to figure out that walking thing…," said Dan Rapaport.

Sunday should be a fun one.