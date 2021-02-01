‘Tiger King’ Star Goes Off On Fans Attending The Super Bowl

Just after the start of the pandemic back in March 2020, the documentary series “Tiger King” took the world by storm. Millions kicked off their quarantine’s by absorbing the wild feud between eccentric wild animal enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Last year, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for an attempted murder-for-hire against Baskin. Now that her threat is behind bars, the documentary star has other things to worry about.

Baskin owns a a wild life reserve just 15 miles away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. According to USA Today, Baskin is not fond of the NFL’s decision to allow 22,000 fans into next week’s Super Bowl.

“I just think it’s irresponsible for people to be gathering in large groups, even though I understand they’re saying this is a much smaller group than they’ve ever had,’’ Baskin said. “But it doesn’t matter that it’s a smaller group. It’s way more people than should be exposed to each other for the purpose of watching a game.

“We are right now dealing with life or death on this planet and I think every one of us should be doing our part to stay home.”

It’s not just the Super Bowl, Baskin opposes large gatherings of any kind during the ongoing pandemic.

“What I have seen is every time there’s a big event, whether it be a protest or a political rally, after that thing happens there’s this huge uptick in the number of local people who are positive for COVID-19,” Baskin said. “And there’s no way if you bring 22,000 people to Tampa, from all over the place, that you’re not going to see that same kind of huge uptick in cases here. There’s nothing that would justify that sort of risk-taking.”

Despite her condemning of the fan policy, Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue will still be involved in the annual Super Bowl festivities. The controversial celebrity plans to host a live YouTube event on Thursday where one of her Tigers predicts the outcome of the game.

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.