Tiger Woods Had 4-Word Message For U.S. Ryder Cup Team

tiger woods and his longtime girlfriend erica hermanMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

“Step on their necks.”

That was reportedly the four-word message Tiger Woods had for the United States Ryder Cup team heading into the weekend.

The Americans held an 11-5 lead over Team Europe heading into Sunday’s singles matches. The U.S. players left little room for drama on Sunday, winning in a rout. This was the Americans’ first Ryder Cup win since 2016.

Golf Channel had more on Woods’ message:

What (team captain Steve Stricker is) not is a stand-in-front-of-his-team-and-pound-his-chest kind of guy. So, Tiger did it for him.

According to various sources inside the U.S. team room, Woods spent the week dropping Stricker text messages and on the eve of Sunday’s singles session he sent the American side the kind of message that Stricker would not – step on their necks.

Woods then sent a congratulatory message to the U.S. players on Sunday night.

A dominant performance by @RyderCupUSA! I can’t wait to see and celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain @stevestricker,” Woods tweeted.

Woods was unable to attend the Ryder Cup this year, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident in Southern California.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back on the course at the next one.

