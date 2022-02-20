On Saturday, Tiger Woods joined CBS for an in-person interview during the network’s coverage of the Genesis Open. Jim Nantz almost immediately asked the 46-year-old about his timeline to return. Unfortunately, Woods wasn’t able to provide an exact answer.
“I don’t know,” Woods said when asked if he was close to a return. “I can hit balls, the hard part is actually walking. That’s gonna take some time.
“I’m gonna have to put the time and the effort in at home — do all the beach walks and walk golf course… Just the ankle mobility. Overtime the ankle swells, the foot swells, the leg swells. That’s just [going to take] time.”
The good news, however, is Woods is confident he’ll one day return to playing the PGA Tour.
“You’ll see me on the PGA TOUR, I just don’t know when,” he said. “Trust me, I’d love to tell you I’m playing next week, but I don’t know when.”
— GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) February 19, 2022
Fans, of course, are thrilled to hear that Tiger Woods will one day compete at the professional level again.
Could a comeback just in time for The Masters be in the works?
“Great to hear, even if it’s just The Masters,” one fan tweeted.
“Looking forward to Tiger coming back,” a fan wrote. “One last run. You can do it man!”
“Translation: see you at Augusta,” a fan said.
We can’t wait to see Tiger Woods get back out on the course. But first, he needs to recover.
For now, Woods will continue rehabbing as he attempts to return to professional play some point down the road.