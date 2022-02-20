On Saturday, Tiger Woods joined CBS for an in-person interview during the network’s coverage of the Genesis Open. Jim Nantz almost immediately asked the 46-year-old about his timeline to return. Unfortunately, Woods wasn’t able to provide an exact answer.

“I don’t know,” Woods said when asked if he was close to a return. “I can hit balls, the hard part is actually walking. That’s gonna take some time.

“I’m gonna have to put the time and the effort in at home — do all the beach walks and walk golf course… Just the ankle mobility. Overtime the ankle swells, the foot swells, the leg swells. That’s just [going to take] time.”

The good news, however, is Woods is confident he’ll one day return to playing the PGA Tour.