Tiger Woods Announces Great News For His Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods announced a big-time field for his golf tournament, set to take place in The Bahamas later this year.

While Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year, he’s starting to take some big steps. It remains to be seen when Woods will get back to playing professionally, but he’s already been spotted on the golf course, walking without crutches.

In the meantime, Woods will host the 2021 Hero World Challenge, which will have a loaded field of elite golfers.

“So excited to welcome these incredible players to the Hero World Challenge. With 15 of the top 20 in the field, I know it’s going to be a great week,” Woods announced.

Here’s the field, from Tiger Woods’ announcement:

Collin Morikawa (3), USA; Viktor Hovland (14), Norway; Patrick Cantlay (4), USA; Jordan Spieth (15) USA; Xander Schauffele (5), USA; Daniel Berger (16) USA; Justin Thomas (6), USA; Tyrrell Hatton (17), England; Bryson DeChambeau (7), USA; Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan; Tony Finau (9), USA; Patrick Reed (19), USA; Brooks Koepka (10), USA; Henrik Stenson, defending champion, Sweden; Harris English (11), USA; Webb Simpson, tournament exemption, USA; Abraham Ancer (12), Mexico; Scottie Scheffler, tournament exemption, USA; Rory McIlroy (13), Northern Ireland; Justin Rose, tournament exemption, England.

The tournament will take place from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Albany in The Bahamas.