Tiger Woods Asked If He’ll Be On PGA Tour In 2022

Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was just asked the question that golf fans have been wondering for months now: Will we ever see him back on the PGA TOUR?

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nance and Nick Faldo at today’s third round of the Genesis Open, Tiger responded to questions about his recovery timeline for injuries he sustained during a car crash a year ago.

“I don’t know,” Woods said when asked if he was close to a return. “I can hit balls, the hard part is actually walking. That’s gonna take some time.

“I’m gonna have to put the time and the effort in at home — do all the beach walks and walk golf course… Just the ankle mobility. Overtime the ankle swells, the foot swells, the leg swells. That’s just [going to take] time.”

Tiger then said the thing golf fans have all been waiting for.

“You’ll see me on the PGA TOUR, I just don’t know when,” he said. “Trust me, I’d love to tell you I’m playing next week, but I don’t know when.”

Woods echoed these statements during a press conference earlier this week.

“Will I come back? Yes,” he said. “Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. I’ll pick and choose my events.”

Woods and his son Charlie claimed second place at the PNC Championship in December 2021. Tiger rode in a cart instead of walking the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Golf fans will no doubt continue to hold their breathes as they wait on Tiger’s long-awaited return to the PGA TOUR.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.