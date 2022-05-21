Tiger Woods Asked If He'll Withdraw From PGA Championship

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, Tiger Woods walked off the course after shooting one of the worst scores of his career.

The entire field at Southern Hills felt the course's wrath today after it played relatively easy on Friday. Woods was one of the victims, shooting a nine-over, 79 on the day.

After entering Saturday at three-over, Woods walked off the course 12-over for the tournament. It was a rough day made even worse for Tiger by the cold weather. He was never able to warm up and that made for an awful day around the course.

Following the round, Woods was asked if he would be coming back for Sunday's round.

"Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes," Woods said after the round on Saturday afternoon.

Golf reporter Dottie Pepper said on the CBS broadcast that it takes Tiger over three hours to get warmed up before his round even starts.

That makes for an awfully long day - especially in these conditions. Hopefully Tiger can get back out on the course on Sunday and play well.