Tiger Woods Changing His Clubs: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is switching up his bag for the upcoming PGA Championship.
Per PGATour.com, Woods will replace his 5-wood with a 2-iron, while also adding a 3-iron to the mix in his return to Tulsa.
When Tiger took home the PGA title in 2007, irons played a big role in his success. Of the five birdies he recorded that day, only one came from a tee off with a driver.
The golf world reacted to the change on social media Wednesday.
Stinger Szn came early this year!" one fan replied.
"I also use a TaylorMade 2-iron," tweeted Barstool's Riggs. "#Brothers."
"The 2-iron is in the bag… My level of worry for the rest of the field just increased significantly," commented another user.
"Give. Me. Stingers. Please."
"Only #elite players use a Taylormade 2-iron," replied another.
"More stingers!"
Speaking on the tournament Tuesday, Woods said:
It was obviously a very different golf course [in 2007]. Very different golf course, lot of irons. Strange irons. You normally don’t hit a 6-iron off the tee on a par 4, but we did that week. They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test. I'm curious to see how much firmer it gets as the week goes on.
Looking forward to seeing what Tiger pulls out come Thursday morning.