Tiger Woods Changing His Clubs: Golf World Reacts

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is switching up his bag for the upcoming PGA Championship.

Per PGATour.com, Woods will replace his 5-wood with a 2-iron, while also adding a 3-iron to the mix in his return to Tulsa.

When Tiger took home the PGA title in 2007, irons played a big role in his success. Of the five birdies he recorded that day, only one came from a tee off with a driver.

The golf world reacted to the change on social media Wednesday.

Stinger Szn came early this year!" one fan replied.

"I also use a TaylorMade 2-iron," tweeted Barstool's Riggs. "#Brothers."

"The 2-iron is in the bag… My level of worry for the rest of the field just increased significantly," commented another user.

"Give. Me. Stingers. Please."

"Only #elite players use a Taylormade 2-iron," replied another.

"More stingers!"

Speaking on the tournament Tuesday, Woods said:

It was obviously a very different golf course [in 2007]. Very different golf course, lot of irons. Strange irons. You normally don’t hit a 6-iron off the tee on a par 4, but we did that week. They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test. I'm curious to see how much firmer it gets as the week goes on.

Looking forward to seeing what Tiger pulls out come Thursday morning.