Tiger Woods’ College Teammate Says 1 Accomplishment Stands Out

As Tiger Woods continues to rehab from his serious leg injuries sustained in a Southern California car accident, the golf world looks back on his career.

Woods’ college teammate and longtime confidant, Notah Begay, has seen quite a bit from the 15-time major champion over the course of his career.

Begay says that one accomplishment stands out above the rest, though: the 2019 Masters.

“The 2019 Masters was probably the most impressive thing I’ve seen any athlete do,” Begay said on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar. “Within a couple weeks of the first back surgery, I went to visit him in Jupiter, and he couldn’t get up under his own power.”

Woods proved his longtime friend wrong, as he made his way back from surgery and won The Masters.

“To see him win the Tour Championship and then go on to win the Masters the following year is just completely remarkable, surreal experience for me,” Begay said.

Begay played college golf with Woods at Stanford, when the 15-time major champion won back-to-back U.S. Amateur championships and an NCAA individual title.

Woods is hoping to get back to championship contention, though he’s still making his way back from the leg injuries. The 15-time major champion said he’s been motivated by Phil Mickelson’s win at the PGA Championship.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Hopefully we’ll see Woods back at the 2019 Masters championship level at some point in the near future.

The golf world is certainly rooting for his comeback.