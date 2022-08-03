Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation.

On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational.

The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff on October 8-10. The first two qualifying rounds will be played at The Hay — Pebble Beach's short course recently redesigned by Woods’ TGR Design firm. The final day will be played at The Links at Spanish Bay.

The field will consist of 60 boys and 60 girls of diverse backgrounds.

"I’m excited to welcome a diverse field of young golfers to the TGR JR Invitational presented by @TaylorMadeGolf this October. Hosting this event at The Hay at Pebble Beach is a perfect venue to showcase a fun and competitive atmosphere," Tiger wrote on Twitter.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this big-time news.

"This is growing the game. Thanks for your example Tiger," one fan wrote.

"So cool! Love the combo of short course and 18 holes in this competition," another added.

"Can't wait to see Charlie play," another said.

Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie finished second at the 2021 PNC Championship back in December.