Tiger Woods' Ex Has Reportedly Settled Her Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ ex, Rachel Uchitel, reportedly settled a lawsuit against a dating website that she accused to not paying her.

According to a report from the New York Post, "her lawsuit against Seeking Arrangement that accused the 'sugar dating' website of stiffing her out of $60,000 in wages."

Uchitel was one of the women involved in Tiger's cheating scandal in 2009 that led to his divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The former sued the Las Vegas-based site in July 2021, claiming it owed her money after terminating her contract early amid the Rep. Matt Gaetz sex scandal.

Here's more via the New York Post:

The 47-year-old and the company struck a deal on Wednesday, settling the breach of contract case under undisclosed terms, according to court papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. “I’m glad this is in the rear view mirror and I’m looking forward to more meaningful ways to give my attention and energy in the future,” Uchitel told The Post Thursday.

Uchitel alleges she signed a six-month contract with the company that would pay her $120,000. However, after the Gaetz sex scandal, she alleges the company fired her without paying her full wages.

She did not reveal what the settlement entailed.