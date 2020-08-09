Tiger Woods Just Finished His Final Round At The PGA Championship

Tiger Woods had a disappointing second and third round at the PGA Championship, but the 15-time major champion finished strong on Sunday.

The 44-year-old golfer played well in his final round on Sunday. Woods shot a three-under 67 in his final round, ending up at -1 for the tournament.

Woods had struggled with the putter during the first three rounds, leaving a lot of birdies out on the course. He didn’t make a ton of long putts on Sunday, but he was at least able to record some low numbers.

Five birdies, two bogeys for 67 after the mess that we saw yesterday. Yes, sir. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 9, 2020

Woods admitted on Saturday that he simply couldn’t make any putts.

“I didn’t make anything early,” Woods said, per ESPN. “I had a couple of opportunities to make a couple of putts and didn’t. They were burning edges. I had a couple of lip-outs, and just nothing really good going. Just like yesterday. I just didn’t get anything going, and had to claw and fight to get my way back, and didn’t really get anything going until the last few holes.”

Woods switched putters heading into the PGA Championship, but he’s not blaming his woes on that. Perhaps more time with the new putter will produce better results moving forward.

The final round of the PGA Championship is being televised on CBS. Dustin Johnson is in the lead at -9.