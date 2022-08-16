Tiger Woods Flying In For Meeting: Golf World Reacts

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is set to have a massive meeting on Tuesday amid its feud with LIV Golf.

Per Alan Shipnuck, everything is on the table from major boycotts to Jay Monahan's future, to even a major compromise between the two leagues. It's so important that Tiger Woods is expected to fly in for it.

Woods will be flying to Wilmington Delaware, which is the site of the BMW Championship. It also sounds like several of the world's top 20 players who haven't left for LIV Golf will attend, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Golf fans are excited for Woods to speak about the ongoing feud between the two leagues.

Woods has never been a supporter of LIV Golf, even after he reportedly rejected a $700-800 million offer to join the tour.

This meeting has the potential for a lot of fireworks.