Tiger Woods Had Special Text Message For U.S. Team

The United States Ryder Cup team is one solid Sunday away from a much-needed victory. Tiger Woods might deserve some partial credit for the performance, too.

While Woods was unable to take part in this year’s Ryder Cup, as he continues to rehab from his serious leg injuries, the superstar golfer still had a presence in Wisconsin this week.

Woods reportedly sent an encouraging text message to the United States team prior to the start of the tournament.

“We got a nice message from Tiger last night,” Xander Schauffele told reporters. “We referred to it a few times today.”

The U.S. team has been playing at a ridiculously high level through the first two days of the Ryder Cup. The Americans lead the Europeans, 11-5, heading into Sunday’s singles matches.

Perhaps Woods’ text message lit a fire under the United States team. Or, maybe, the Americans were just going to play well regardless.

Still, it’s nice to hear that Woods has been in touch with his fellow golfers. Hopefully we’ll get to see him competing in the Ryder Cup a couple of years down the line.